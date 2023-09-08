Remains identified of Michigan airman who died in crash following WWII bombing raid on Japan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — Military scientists have identified the remains of a U.S. Army airman from Michigan who died along with 10 other crew members when a bomber crashed in India following a World War II bombing raid on Japan. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Friday that the remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Flight Officer Chester L. Rinke of Marquette, Michigan, were identified in May. Rinke was 33 and serving as the flight officer on a B-29 Superfortress when it crashed in a village in India in June 1944, after a bombing raid on Japan’s Kyushu Island. All 11 crew members died instantly. Rinke will be buried in Seville, Ohio.

