Severe heat, heavy storms hit New England; fallen tree kills camper in Vermont

BOSTON (AP) — The heat that has gripped much of the nation has seeped into New England, and along with it powerful thunderstorms. A Massachusetts man was killed early Friday when a tree fell on him and his fiancee during a storm while they were camping in southern Vermont, police said. High winds downed tree limbs and power lines, leaving tens of thousands without power in Massachusetts and Maine. The mayor of Boston declared a heat emergency with cooling centers opening around the city. Some schools closed or sent kids home early.

