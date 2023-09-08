Sri Lanka’s ruling coalition defeats a no-confidence motion against the health minister

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s ruling coalition has defeated a no-confidence motion against the country’s health minister who has been accused of allegedly failing to secure enough essential drugs and laboratory equipment that some say resulted in preventable deaths in hospitals. The motion was initiated by opposition lawmakers who claimed the minister’s actions had ruined the health sector. The parliament debated for three days before defeating the motion in a 113-73 vote on Friday in the 225-member house. The health minister has rejected the opposition’s allegations against him. Sri Lanka provides free health service through state-run hospitals but they have suffered from severe shortages as a result of an unprecedented economic crisis.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.