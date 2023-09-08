Supreme Court is asked to reject limits on a drug used in the most common method of abortion

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is being asked to reverse an appellate ruling that would cut off mail-order access to a drug used in the most common method of abortion in the United States. The case would be the first major abortion dispute decided by the Supreme Court since its ruling overturning Roe v. Wade last year that has led to bans on abortion in 14 states. In the appeal filed Friday, Danco Laboratories, the manufacturer of mifepristone, argues that federal judges should not second-guess the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the drug, mifepristone. The Supreme Court is widely expected to agree to hear the case.

