HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s governor says the number of people still missing following wildfires that destroyed the historic community of Lahaina a month ago has dropped to 66. The tally of the missing is now significantly lower than a week earlier, when authorities said 385 remained unaccounted for. The number of confirmed deaths remains at 115.

