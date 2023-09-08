Wisconsin sawmill agrees to pay $191K to federal regulators after 16-year-old boy killed on the job

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin sawmill has agreed to pay about $191,000 and submit to multiple sanctions after a 16-year-old boy was killed on the job this past summer. Michael Schuls died in July after he became pinned in a wood-stacking machine at Florence Hardwoods. He died two days later. The U.S. Department of Labor announced Thursday the mill agreed in late August to a federal consent decree that calls for it to pay from future earnings, place signs warning children from using dangerous equipment and entering the mill and bars it from hiring anyone under age 16.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.