Group of 20 countries agree to increase clean energy but reach no deal on phasing out fossil fuels

NEW DELHI (AP) — Group of 20 leaders have agreed to triple renewable energy and try to increase the funds for climate change-related disasters but maintained the status quo with regards to phasing out carbon spewing coal. A senior Indian government official leading some of the G20 negotiations called it “probably the most vibrant, dynamic and ambitious document on climate action.” The official spoke during a news conference shortly after G20 leaders announced the agreement on Saturday. G20 nations emit 80% of all planet-warming gases. Most climate and energy experts agree that the G20 leaders put out a strong message on climate action.

