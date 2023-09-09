Prominent activist’s son convicted of storming Capitol and invading Senate floor in Jan. 6 riot

The son of a prominent conservative activist has been convicted of charges that he stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, bashed in a window, invaded the Senate floor and helped a mob disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory. The Justice Department says 44-year-old Leo Brent Bozell IV was found guilty Friday of 10 charges after a trial decided by a federal judge. Bozell’s father is Brent Bozell III, who founded the Media Research Center, Parents Television Council and other conservative media organizations. Bozell’s lawyer denied in a pretrial court filing that Bozell helped overwhelm a police line or engaged in any violence against police. The lawyer didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment Saturday.

