Sweden brings more books and handwriting practice back to its tech-heavy schools
By CHARLENE PELE
Associated Press
STOCKHOLM (AP) — As children across Sweden have recently flocked back to school after the summer vacation, many of their teachers are putting a new emphasis on printed books, quiet reading hours, and practicing handwriting as the country’s yearslong focus on the digitalization of classrooms has come under scrutiny. The return back to more traditional ways of studying comes after criticism from politicians and experts that Sweden’s hyper-digitized approach to education, which introduced tablets to children as early as in nursery schools, has led to a decline in basic educational skills. To raise reading competence, the Swedish government has now announced a big investment in book purchases for the country’s schools.