3 people injured in India when a small jet veers off the runway while landing in heavy rain
NEW DELHI (AP) — Airport authorities in India say a small aircraft carrying six passengers and two crew members veered off a Mumbai airport runway while landing in heavy rains. Three people have been hospitalized with superficial injuries. The Learjet 45 belongs to private company VSR Ventures. India’s civil aviation agency says the plane was on a flight from the southern Indian city of Vishakhapatnam to Mumbai. Runways at the airport have been shut as authorities begin investigating the accident. Mumbai is India’s financial and entertainment capital.