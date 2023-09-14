As climate risks increase, New York could require flood disclosures in home sales

HIGHLAND FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — New York could soon require people selling their homes to disclose whether their properties have been flooded or are at risk for future flooding. The move comes as more counties in New York experience flooding and inland areas that have been considered safe from such events have become more vulnerable in recent years with climate change. The proposal has been passed by the state legislature and now awaits a signature from Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. If signed, the bill would make the state at least the 30th in the country to require flood disclosures.

By MARY CONLON and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE Associated Press

