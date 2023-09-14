Chorus of disapproval: National anthems sung by schoolkids at Rugby World Cup out of tune with teams

A project using choirs containing French schoolkids from diverse backgrounds to sign each country’s national anthem before games at the Rugby World Cup is being revised. There has been a backlash by fans and commentators because players have been completely out of sync with the choirs. Organizers have bowed to pressure and say the children’s voices from the “Melee des Choeurs” will be boosted by “instrumental elements” when anthems ring out around stadiums in the second week of the World Cup. A passionate rendition of a national anthem can be seen as a final rallying cry by rugby teams before matches.

