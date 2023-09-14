Communities across Appalachia band together for first-ever 13-state Narcan distribution event

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An effort to destigmatize the use of overdose reversal drugs that started as a pilot in two West Virginia counties has expanded to all thirteen states in Appalachia this year. The first-ever “Appalachian Save a Life Day” comes Thursday as Narcan can be purchased over the counter for nonprescription use. The nasal spray was approved by federal regulators to appear on drug store shelves earlier this spring. More than 30,000 doses of naxolone, or Narcan, are expected to be distributed throughout 13 states at fast food restaurants, Walmarts, health departments, churches, a farmers market, Family Dollar stores, convenience stores and fire departments. More than 180 counties are participating at more than 300 different sites.

