F-35 fighter jets land in NATO-member Denmark to replace F-16s, some of which will go to Ukraine

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Four F-35 fighter jets have landed at an airbase in Denmark in the first installment of the U.S.-made planes ordered by the NATO member to replace its aging fleet of F-16s, some of which have been promised to Ukraine. Dignitaries and officers clapped as the planes did several flyovers before landing at the Skyrdstrup Air Base. Ukraine has been asking for Western fighter jets to help it resist the Russian invasion that began in February 2022. The United States recently gave its approval for Denmark and the Netherlands to provide Ukraine with the American-made jets. Last month, the two countries said they would donate F-16 aircraft to Ukraine, with Denmark pledging 19. Denmark has ordered a total of 27 F-35s.

