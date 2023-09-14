Iowa police officer killed; suspect captured hours later in Minnesota

ALGONA, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa police officer is dead after being shot while trying to make an arrest. Iowa authorities say Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram was shot Wednesday evening as he tried to arrest 43-year-old Kyle Ricke. Cram was a 33-year-old husband and father who had been an officer in Algona since 2015. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. The shooting prompted an alert to let the public know a suspect who posed a potential threat to law enforcement was on the loose. Ricke was captured without incident just before midnight and taken into custody in Brown County, Minnesota. He is charged with first-degree murder.

