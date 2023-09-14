Pakistani court rejects ex-PM Imran Khan’s bail plea in case related to leaking state secrets

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A lawyer for former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan says a court has rejected the politician’s plea for bail on charges of leaking state secrets. It’s the latest legal setback for the embattled opposition figure, who has more than 150 legal cases against him and is in prison serving a three-year sentence on corruption charges. On Thursday a judge in the capital, Islamabad, refused to grant bail in the case known locally as Cipher. Khan is accused of exposing an official secret document when he waved a confidential diplomatic letter at a rally last year. The judge made no immediate remarks on his dismissal of Khan’s plea.

