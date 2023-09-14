Spain’s women’s team is still in revolt one day before the new coach names her Nations League squad
By JOSEPH WILSON
Associated Press
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The players who won the Women’s World Cup for Spain are still in revolt one day before their new coach announces her first squad. Spain’s players renounced playing for their national team three weeks ago after former federation president Luis Rubiales refused to step down after kissing a player on the lips at the World Cup awards ceremony. He eventually resigned this week. The federation had already fired unpopular coach Jorge Vilda and replaced him with Spain’s first female coach for it senior women’s team. But the players have also asked for “structural changes.” The best the federation can say is talks are ongoing.