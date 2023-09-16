New York employers must include pay rates in job ads under new state law

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Help-wanted advertisements in New York will have to disclose how much jobs pay under a new salary transparency law. The statewide initiative is set to go into effect on Sunday as part of growing efforts to give women and people of color a tool to advocate for the receipt of equal pay for equal work. Employers with at least four workers will be required to disclose salary ranges for any job advertised externally to the public or internally to workers interested in a promotion or transfer. A similar pay transparency ordinance has been in effect in New York City since 2022.

By MAYSOON KHAN Associated Press/Report for America

