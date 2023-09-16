Texas AG Ken Paxton was acquitted at his impeachment trial. He still faces legal troubles

DALLAS (AP) — For years, the powers and protections that come with being Texas’ top lawyer have helped Ken Paxton fend off ethics complaints, criminal charges and an FBI investigation. The Texas Senate voted Saturday to acquit Paxton of corruption charges at his impeachment trial. The vote shows the Republican’s rare political resilience. And he retains the shield of the attorney general’s office in legal battles still to come. They include a state criminal trial and an FBI investigation.

