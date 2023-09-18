Atlanta to release copies of ‘Stop Cop City’ petitions, even as referendum is stuck in legal limbo

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s city government will scan and release copies of petitions against a proposed police and firefighter training center. That’s even though the city still isn’t verifying voter signatures or otherwise moving forward with the citywide referendum sought by “Stop Cop City” activists. The Atlanta City Council voted 15-0 on Monday to direct the city clerk to scan petitions. Referendum proponents say they contain 116,000 signatures from city voters, twice the number required to call the vote under state law. Project opponents hope that releasing the signatures will pressure the city to stop fighting the referendum, or encourage City Council members to place the vote on the ballot anyway.

