Pilots racing in WWII-era planes die in midair collision shortly after first-second finish in Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Officials say two veteran California pilots were killed when their World War II-era planes collided in midair after completing a race and preparing to land over the weekend at the National Championship Air Races north of Reno. Officials identified the victims of Sunday’s crash as Chris Rushing of Thousand Oaks and Nick Macy of Tulelake. Race officials said they were cooperating with the National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Administration and local authorities to determine the cause of the fatal crash. It marred the final year of the National Championship Air Races at the Reno-Stead Airport after nearly six decades.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.