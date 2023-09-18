Hearings in $1 billion lawsuit filed by auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn against Nissan start in Beirut

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese judicial officials say hearings in the $1 billion lawsuit filed by auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn against Nissan and other defendants have started in Beirut. During Monday’s session, lawyers of both sides met with the judge in charge of the case. The former Nissan CEO filed the case against Nissan in May, alleging it fabricated allegations against him that led to his arrest in Japan in 2018. Ghosn led Japanese automaker Nissan for two decades, rescuing it from near-bankruptcy, before he was arrested in Japan in November 2018 on charges including breach of trust and misusing company assets. He fled Japan to Lebanon in December 2019.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.