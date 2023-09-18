Indiana’s attorney general faces misconduct complaint over remarks about abortion doctor

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A complaint has been filed alleging that Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita violated professional conduct rules in statements about a doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim last year. The Indianapolis Star reports Monday that the Indiana Supreme Court’s disciplinary commission references an interview Rokita gave in July 2022 about Dr. Caitlin Bernard on a Fox News show. Rokita’s office told the newspaper Monday that it would file a response to the complaint. Bernard, an Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist, gave the girl a medication-induced abortion in June 2022 after she traveled from Ohio to Indiana for the procedure.

