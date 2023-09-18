Iran’s president denies sending drones and other weapons to Russia and decries US meddling

NEW YORK (AP) — Iran’s president is denying his country sent drones to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine. It comes even as the United States accuses Iran of not only providing the weapons but helping Russia build a plant to manufacture them. President Ebrahim Raisi spoke as he met with media executives on the sidelines of the world’s premier global conference, the high-level leaders’ meeting at the U.N. General Assembly. He said Iran opposes the war in Ukraine. The Iranian leader spoke just hours after five Americans who had been held in Iranian custody arrived in Qatar. They were reed in a deal that saw President Joe Biden agree to unlock nearly $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets.

