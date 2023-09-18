Migrants burst into southern Mexico asylum office demanding papers

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — Migrants, mostly from Haiti, have burst into an asylum office in southern Mexico to demand papers. Throngs of migrants knocked over metal barricades and rushed into the office, pushing past National Guard officers and police stationed at the office. Authorities later convinced many to leave and no injuries were reported. Crowds of frustrated migrants, including many from Cuba and Honduras, say they have had to wait for weeks in some cases for an appointment at the office, where they can file claims for asylum in Mexico. Most, however, intend to use the papers to travel more safely and easily to the U.S. border.

