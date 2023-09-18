Police probe report of dad being told 11-year-old girl could face charges in images sent to man

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus police say they are investigating a report that a father was told by officers that his 11-year-old daughter could face charges after he called to report that she had been the victim of an “online predator.” A video posted on social media shows the unidentified man saying his daughter was “manipulated” into sending images to a man and an officer is heard saying she “could probably get charged with child porn.” Columbus police said Monday that the city’s Department of the Inspector General has opened an inquiry; they said they take sexual misconduct allegations seriously and those involving minors “are handled with the highest degree of concern.”

