Trump plans to meet with striking autoworkers in Michigan instead of attending second GOP debate
By MEG KINNARD
Associated Press
Former President Donald Trump will travel to the battleground state of Michigan next week to meet with striking autoworkers instead of participating in the second Republican presidential debate. His Sept. 27 trip will also include a primetime speech. That’s according to a person familiar with his plans who spoke to The Associated Press on Monday on condition of anonymity before the plans were made public. Trump skipped the first debate last month and has signaled that he’s already focused on the 2024 election against President Joe Biden as he maintains a wide lead against his GOP rivals in primary polls.