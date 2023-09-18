Biden tells a Broadway theater packed for fundraiser that Trump is determined to destroy the nation

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden has told a packed Broadway theater full of big-name stars hosting a fundraiser in his honor that he is running for reelection because Donald Trump was determined to destroy the nation. Biden told the audience Monday night at the Lunt-Fontanne Theater that democracy is at stake, hate groups have been emboldened, books are being banned and children are going to school fearing shootings. The speech was the among the president’s strongest rebukes of the Republican front-runner and former president, who is facing criminal charges for his role in the effort to overturn the 2020 election.

By AAMER MADHANI, BRIAN SLODYSKO and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press

