For many displaced by clashes in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian camp, return is not an option

SEBLINE, Lebanon (AP) — Nearly a week after a cease-fire agreement between warring factions in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp brought a fragile peace, hundreds of displaced residents see no immediate prospects of return. Some have lost their houses while others do not trust that the calm will hold. For many, it’s not the first time they have been forced to flee their homes. Among them is Munira Abu Aamsha, 63, who fled the camp with her family, ducking from alleyway to alleyway under a rain of bullets. She has been sleeping for the past 10 days in a classroom converted into a dormitory at a vocational training center run by the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees.

