Google sued for negligence after man drove off collapsed bridge while following map directions

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The family of a North Carolina man who died after driving his car off a collapsed bridge while following Google Maps directions is suing the technology giant for negligence. A lawsuit filed Tuesday in Wake County Superior Court claims Google had been informed of the collapse but failed to update its navigation system. Philip Paxson drowned last year after his Jeep Gladiator plunged into Snow Creek in Hickory. Google Maps allegedly directed him to cross a bridge that had collapsed nine years prior and was never repaired. State troopers had said there were no barriers along the washed-out roadway.

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM Associated Press/Report for America

