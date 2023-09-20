In Kentucky governor’s race, Democrat presses the case on GOP challenger’s abortion stance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s debate over abortion access is heating up the governor’s race. Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear continues to criticize Republican Daniel Cameron’s support for the state’s existing abortion ban. But this week Cameron signaled new willingness to accept abortion exceptions for rape and incest. Beshear’s campaign is out with a new TV ad Wednesday that features a young woman who was a childhood rape survivor. The woman became pregnant as a seventh grader but eventually miscarried. Cameron said in a radio interview Monday that if the legislature brought him a bill to add exceptions for rape and incest, he would sign it.

