Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner reach divorce settlement and avoid trial

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Costner and his wife of nearly 19 years, Christine Baumgartner, have reached a settlement in their divorce. The couple said in a joint statement Tuesday that they have come to an amicable resolution to all the issues surrounding their split. The agreement ends what had become a contentious court fight. It also lets the couple avoid a trial that had been scheduled for December in a California court. Baumgartner filed for divorce in May. Costner and Baumgartner, a model and handbag designer, began dating in 1998 and married at his Colorado ranch in 2004. They have two sons, ages 16 and 14, and a 12-year-old daughter together.

