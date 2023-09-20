Republican former congressman endorses Democratic nominee in Mississippi governor’s race

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The last Republican who lost a general election for Mississippi governor is endorsing the Democratic nominee this year. Democrat Brandon Presley released a statement Wednesday from former U.S. Rep. Mike Parker, who said he is choosing Presley over Republican Gov. Tate Reeves. Parker said Presley is a conservative and is “pro-life.” Reeves campaign spokesperson Clifton Carroll says Parker is continuing his trend of endorsing “liberal democrats” after Parker opposed Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020. Parker was first elected to Congress as a Democrat in 1988 and became a Republican in 1995. He lost the 1999 governor’s race to Democrat Ronnie Musgrove.

