Shots fired outside US Embassy in Lebanon, but no injuries have been reported

BEIRUT (AP) — An unknown gunman opened fire outside the heavily fortified U.S. Embassy in Lebanon, but a spokesperson say no one was hurt. The embassy spokesperson said small-arms fire was reported in the vicinity of the entrance late Wednesday but the facility was safe. Earlier this year marked the 40th anniversary of a bombing on the U.S. Embassy in Beirut that killed 63 people and was blamed on the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. The embassy later was moved from central Beirut to the Christian suburb of Awkar, north of the capital.

