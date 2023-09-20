Surveillance video prompts Connecticut elections officials to investigate Bridgeport primary

Surveillance video of a woman in Connecticut stuffing papers into an absentee ballot drop box has prompted an investigation into possible election fraud. The State Elections Enforcement Commission voted Wednesday to scrutinize the recent Democratic primary for mayor of Bridgeport, the largest city in Connecticut. The videos were taken by city-owned cameras. They were made public by the campaign of Bridgeport’s former chief administrative officer, days after he lost the primary to the incumbent mayor. The city has been under state and federal scrutiny for decades over alleged irregularities involving absentee ballots. State Republicans have pounced on the new scandal.

