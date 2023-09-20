Suspect in ambush killing of LA deputy pleads not guilty due to insanity

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The man charged with murder in the ambush killing of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. Officials say Kevin Cataneo Salazar fatally shot 30-year-old Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer on Saturday in Palmdale as the officer sat in his patrol car. Palmdale is a city of more than 167,000 residents in the high desert of northern Los Angeles County. Prosecutors have charged Cataneo Salazar with one count of murder with special circumstances. His attorney entered a plea of not guilty and a dual plea of not guilty by reason of insanity on his behalf during Wednesday’s arraignment.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.