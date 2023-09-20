Trump’s New York hush-money criminal trial could overlap with state’s presidential primary

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a bill setting the state’s presidential primary for April 2, potentially putting former President Donald Trump on the ballot as he stands trial in Manhattan for a hush-money criminal case. The new primary date was approved Wednesday by Hochul. It could add a new layer to an increasingly chaotic calendar for Trump next year as the Republican frontrunner navigates court cases in multiple states while seeking a return to the White House. His New York trial is set to start on March 25. Though the date could change, it may place Trump in court as the state’s Republican voters pick their next presidential candidate.

