UNGA Briefing: Permanent observers, more Security Council and what else is going on at the UN

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — It’s Day 3 of the U.N. General Assembly high-level meeting that brings world leaders together at U.N. headquarters in New York. Here are the highlights of what happened Tuesday at the U.N. and what to keep an eye on today, Wednesday. Key speeches expected are Rashad al-Alimi, head of Yemen’s internationally recognized government; Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe; Kenyan President William Ruto; Chinese vice president Han Zheng; and Abdel-Fattah Burhan, Sudan’s military leader and chair of its ruling Sovereign Council.

