British royals sprinkle star power on a grateful French town with up-and-down ties to royalty

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — It’s not every day that VIP visitors venture out to the town of Saint-Denis, one of the poorest and toughest parts of the Paris region. So there was excitement when Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla swung by Thursday. Residents welcomed the royals as a boost for the town with a reputation for crime, deep pockets of economic hardship and where many are deprived of the wealth and opportunities that nearby Paris enjoys. Their stop on the second day of an engagement-packed state visit offered Charles and Camilla a quick look at a world far removed from the lavish splendor France treated them to the previous day.

