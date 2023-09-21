North Korea’s Kim sets forth steps to boost Russia ties as US and Seoul warn about weapons deals

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has ordered unspecified steps to further develop his nation’s relations with Russia after his recent visit. Experts have speculated the two nations discussed banned arms transfer deals and other cooperation measures during Kim’s visit. The U.S. and South Korea are among those warning that Russia and North Korea would pay a price if they proceed with such deals. North Korea’s state media reported Friday that Kim had arranged for work to be done on further developing bilateral ties to consolidate the success of his Russia trip. The report didn’t elaborate.

