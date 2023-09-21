Skip to Content
Tech companies try to take AI image generators mainstream with better protections against misuse

Published 9:02 AM

By MATT O’BRIEN
AP Technology Writer

Artificial intelligence tools that can conjure whimsical artwork or realistic-looking images from written commands started wowing crowds last year. But most people don’t actually use them at work or home. That could change as leading tech companies are competing to take text-to-image generators mainstream by integrating them into Adobe Photoshop, YouTube and other familiar tools. But first, they’re trying to convince users and regulators that they’ve tamed some of the Wild West nature of early AI image-generators with stronger safeguards against copyright theft and troubling content.

