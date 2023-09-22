Authorities search for suspect wanted in killing who was mistakenly released from Indianapolis jail

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man wanted for a 2021 killing in Minnesota was mistakenly released from jail in Indianapolis last week and authorities are now offering a reward as they continue searching for him. Twenty-eight-year-old Kevin Mason was arrested in Indianapolis on Sept. 11 but was released two days later, apparently due to a faulty records review by clerks with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The U.S. Marshals Office is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to his arrest. A reward poster states he may be in Indianapolis or the Minneapolis area, although the sheriff’s office said Friday its investigation determined Mason left Indianapolis on Sept. 13. He is accused of fatally shooting a man in 2021 outside a Minneapolis church following a funeral.

