Biologists in slow and steady race to help North America’s largest and rarest tortoise species

ENGLE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. wildlife officials have finalized an agreement with Ted Turner’s Endangered Species Fund regarding the release of more Bolson tortoises on the media mogul’s Armendaris Ranch in central New Mexico. It’s the largest and rarest of the five North American tortoise species. Friday’s announcement marks another step toward one day releasing the tortoise more broadly as conservationists push the federal government to consider crafting a recovery plan for the species. The tortoise is an example of a growing effort to find new homes for endangered species as climate change and other threats push them from their historic ranges.

