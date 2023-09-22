Both parties rally supporters as voting begins in Virginia’s closely watched legislative elections

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Early voting has begun in Virginia’s costly, high-stakes and closely watched legislative elections after a week in which elected officials and candidates rallied their supporters across the state. All 140 General Assembly seats are on the ballot. The Legislature is narrowly divided, and both parties say they see a path to a full statehouse majority running through battleground districts centered in central Virginia, Hampton Roads and the outer Washington suburbs. The outcome will determine how much of his agenda Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin will be able to enact in his final two legislative sessions. Early voting began Friday. Election Day is Nov. 7.

