Chicago man gets life in prison for role in 2016 home invasion that killed 5 people

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man convicted of fatally shooting five people during a 2016 home invasion has been sentenced to life in prison. A Cook County judge sentenced 35-year-old Lionel Parks on Thursday. The Chicago Sun-Times reports Parks was convicted in July in the December 2016 killings at a drug dealer’s home on the city’s South Side. Four of the victims were found fatally shot at the scene, while a fifth person died more than 10 months later of injuries from that night. Prosecutors said a then 22-year-old family member who was also shot in the attack survived by playing dead.

