Colombia’s presidential office manipulates video of President Petro at UN to hype applause

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Colombian government manipulated a video to alter the applause received by President Gustavo Petro received during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The Associated Press reviewed the video and was able to verify that it was altered. The recording released by the presidential office incorporates the applause received by U.S. President Joe Biden, who spoke moments before Petro, making it appear the applause was directed at the Colombian leader. The presidential office has not responded to requests for comment on the altered video.

