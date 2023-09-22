Israel strikes Gaza after Palestinians in besieged strip launch incendiary balloons toward Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian activists in the Gaza Strip have launched incendiary balloons into Israel, prompting Israel to strike the besieged territory. Friday’s developments come as a week of violence along the volatile border intensified. The balloons were launched by Palestinian protesters at the separation fence between Israel and Gaza. They landed in Southern Israel, leaving large patches of vegetation blackened and ashy as firefighters attempted to put out the blazes. Later in the day, Palestinian health officials said Israeli fire left 22 Palestinians injured during protests at the separation barrier. Hamas, the militant group ruling Gaza, says youths have organized the protests in response to Israeli provocations.

