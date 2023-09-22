Judge questions Georgia prosecutors’ effort to freeze a new law that could weaken their authority

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge is expressing skepticism at demands to freeze a new Georgia law that could discipline and remove state prosecutors. Some Republicans want the new commission to discipline or remove Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for winning indictments of former President Donald Trump and 18 others. The case argued Friday predates the indictments Willis won in August. Four district attorneys are attacking the law as an unconstitutional limitation of their authority. Willis is not one of the plaintiffs. Prosecutors say they’re already changing their behavior to avoid getting investigated. A lawyer for the state argues Georgia lawmakers acted constitutionally. The judge says she aims to rule within 10 days.

