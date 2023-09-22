North Carolina legislature gives final OK to election board changes, with governor’s veto to follow

RALEIGH, N.C (AP) — The North Carolina General Assembly has given final approval to Republican-backed legislation that would shift control of the State Board of Elections away from the governor and to lawmakers entering the 2024 election season. The House and Senate voted Friday to accept a negotiated measure. The bill now heads to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who has said he’ll veto it. Republicans hold veto-proof majorities in the House and Senate. Bill sponsors say the change will require bipartisan consensus on the state board and county boards that also are affected. Democrats argue the bill would lead to board stalemates that gum up election outcomes and diminish access to voting.

By GARY D. ROBERTSON and HANNAH SCHOENBAUM Associated Press

