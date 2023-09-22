Pakistani authorities arrest journalist for allegedly spreading false news about state institutions

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani security agents have arrested a senior Islamabad-based TV anchor known for his criticism of the authorities on charges of spreading false content about state institutions on social media. His ABN news channel and family said on Friday that Khalid Jamil was taken into custody by the Federal Investigation Agency late the previous night, during a raid at his home in the capital, Islamabad. A photograph of Jamil circulating on social media shows him holding up a sign with his case number, apparently in police custody. An Islamabad court later gave the green light for the agency to hold Jamil for questioning for two days. Pakistan’s journalists community condemned the arrest.

